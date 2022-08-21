Birthday Club
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street

"Flash Mob" Looters ransack convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side. (SOURCE: LAPD)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the flash mob robbery of a convenience store.

The incident started Monday night with a street takeover where vehicles blocked an intersection on L.A.’s south side. Some drivers were able to cut donuts in the blocked off street, leaving skid marks on the pavement.

The mob then rushed to a nearby 7-11 store and looted it, stealing lottery tickets and everything of value.

Before police could respond, the street was unblocked and the looters fled the scene.

If anyone recognizes any faces in the video, police ask them to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

