The 15th annual Out of Darkness Walk returns to Downtown Toledo

The 15th annual event will take place on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. at Promenade Park located on...
The 15th annual event will take place on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. at Promenade Park located on 400 Water St.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts its annual Out of the Darkness Walk in Promenade Park.

The 15th annual event will take place on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. at Promenade Park located on 400 Water St.

Organization member Megan Scott said the community walk is a “journey of remembrance, hope, and support”. Scott added that the walk aims to unite the community and allows attendees to openly acknowledge the impact of suicide and mental health awareness on their lives and those of loved ones.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention raises mental health awareness by engaging in the following core strategies:

  • Funding scientific research
  • Educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention
  • Advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention
  • Supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide

The Toledo Walk has a monetary goal of $50,00. As of early Monday, the event raised $13,761 in donations. If you’d like to register for a walk or donate visit, the foundation’s website.

