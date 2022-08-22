Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

$27 billion class-action lawsuit in works for Uvalde mass shooting

Some families affected by the Robb Elementary School mass shooting are suing. (Source: KSAT/ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL/UPDDANIEL DEFENSE WEBSITEWOLFCOM./CNN)
By KSAT staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KSAT) - A massive lawsuit was announced on behalf of those affected by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The class-action suit is going after several law enforcement agencies as well as a gun manufacturer.

The lead attorney filing the suit, Charles Bonner, said they are fighting for justice and accountability.

“What we intend to do to help serve this community and that is to file a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit under our United States Constitution, one-of-a-kind in the whole world,” he said.

Bonner, a civil rights attorney, said he intends to file a class action lawsuit against anyone who can be held responsible for what happened inside of Robb Elementary on May 24.

“We have the school police, OK, out of Redondo. We have the city police, and we have the sheriff and we have the Texas Rangers, the DPS, and we have the Border Patrol,” he said, as well as gun manufacturer Daniel Defense and Oasis Outback, where the gunman bought the weapon used.

“There will be some institutional defendants, including the school board or the city council,” Bonner said.

He and his associate have been traveling to Uvalde from their California office for weeks - meeting with families at Pastor Daniel Myers’ church, Tabernacle of Worship.

“Up to right now, there’s been no accountability, there’s no justice for those 19 children and the two teachers,” Myers said.

The suit is being filed on constitutionality. Bonner said the victims, survivors and their families had their 14th Amendment rights violated.

“And what we’ve seen here is that the law enforcement agencies have shown a deliberate, conscious disregards of those lives,” he said.

Bonner’s law firm is taking on this class-action suit with a team of other firms, including a local Uvalde law office. It’s a big undertaking, one he said he believes is necessary to save lives.

“Everyone in this world (is) hurting and bleeding about what is happening here in Uvalde. And it’s up to us to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Bonner said.

The lawsuit is still being drafted. Bonner said it’ll be filed in September when the investigation into the shooting is done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three separate shootings Saturday night are under investigation.
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
The victim required life-saving surgery.
Toledo man behind bars for Saturday night shooting
A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday,...
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in...
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday...
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

Latest News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Women who develop this cancer face long odds for survival.
Advanced cervical cancer on the rise, study says
Police respond to a property in New Zealand, where a family discovered human remains last week...
Mother of 2 children found dead in suitcase believed to be in South Korea, police say