Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/22: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Dry next few days; isolated storms Friday
Once we clear those few showers east of I-75 tonight, it'd a dry stretch for at least the next few days. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

That persistent low over the weekend is finally clearing east, allowing for plenty of sun over the next few days. Highs will slowly warm back into the upper-80s by the second half of the week. Friday carries a low chance of isolated storms as a weak cold front treks across Northwest Ohio, and it won’t do much to knock temps down more than a few degrees that day. Better rain chances are showing in recent model runs to start early next week -- but not before it starts feeling much more like August, in the low-90s at times this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three separate shootings Saturday night are under investigation.
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
Jermaine Jackson is facing two counts of Felonious Assault charges after police say he shot a...
Bond set for man accused in Avondale shooting
A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday,...
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in...
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday...
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

Latest News

Once we clear those few showers east of I-75 tonight, it'd a dry stretch for at least the next...
8/22: Dan's Monday Evening Forecast
August 22nd Weather Forecast
August 22nd Weather Forecast
Calmer Week Ahead
August 22nd Weather Forecast
August 22nd Weather Forecast
August 22nd Weather Forecast