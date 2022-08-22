8/22: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

That persistent low over the weekend is finally clearing east, allowing for plenty of sun over the next few days. Highs will slowly warm back into the upper-80s by the second half of the week. Friday carries a low chance of isolated storms as a weak cold front treks across Northwest Ohio, and it won’t do much to knock temps down more than a few degrees that day. Better rain chances are showing in recent model runs to start early next week -- but not before it starts feeling much more like August, in the low-90s at times this weekend.

