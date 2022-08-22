Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

August 22nd Weather Forecast

Calmer Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly to partly sunny today with highs in the low 80s. A few passing showers are possible east of I-75. Patchy fog is possible tonight with a low in the upper 50s to around 60. The middle 80s are expected the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. A few showers are possible on Friday. Sunday will be hotter with a high near 90.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three separate shootings Saturday night are under investigation.
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
The victim required life-saving surgery.
Toledo man behind bars for Saturday night shooting
A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday,...
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday...
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in...
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

Latest News

August 22nd Weather Forecast
August 22nd Weather Forecast
8/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
8/21: Derek’s Sunday Night Forecast
8/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
8/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
8/21: Derek's Sunday AM Forecast
8/21: Derek’s Sunday AM Forecast