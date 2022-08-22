August 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly to partly sunny today with highs in the low 80s. A few passing showers are possible east of I-75. Patchy fog is possible tonight with a low in the upper 50s to around 60. The middle 80s are expected the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. A few showers are possible on Friday. Sunday will be hotter with a high near 90.

