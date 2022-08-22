Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Border Patrol officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer

Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.(Port Nogalez Border Patrol)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALEZ, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Border Patrol agents at the border of Arizona and Mexico discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, attempting to make its way into the U.S. over the weekend.

Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries said in a tweet that the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle traveling with it held 1.57 million fentanyl pills altogether.

Additionally, 100 pounds of cocaine were found along with heroin and fentanyl powder.

Photos added to the tweet showed that the alleged smugglers attempted to hide the drugs from Border agents using metal boxes and trap doors in the vehicle.

This drug bust comes just days after the same port in Arizona intercepted about 15,000 brightly-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills strapped to a person’s leg.

Many officials are seeing more of this colorful kind of fentanyl, according to a CNN report.

Authorities are worried this new “trend” could be a way of targeting children and teens into trying the drug.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three separate shootings Saturday night are under investigation.
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
Jermaine Jackson is facing two counts of Felonious Assault charges after police say he shot a...
Bond set for man accused in Avondale shooting
A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday,...
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in...
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
A man was hurt in was sheriff’s deputies say was a family dispute in Defiance County Friday...
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

Latest News

FILE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one...
Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed
Owens President Dr. Dione Somerville delivers Owens' State of the College address
Owens President delivers State of The College address
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Florida school shooter’s birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol
Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan
Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan