German American Festival to hold community potato peeling
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is holding a community potato peeling on Thursday.
The potato peeling will take place on Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. on the festival grounds.
GAF says the event will help with the making of GAF’s traditional German Potato Salad.
Those who wish to participate should bring a pairing knife and a big bowl. Potato peelers will also receive an entrance ticket to the festival as a thanks for helping out.
The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road.
