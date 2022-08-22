Birthday Club
German American Festival to hold community potato peeling

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is holding a community potato peeling on Thursday.

The potato peeling will take place on Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. on the festival grounds.

GAF says the event will help with the making of GAF’s traditional German Potato Salad.

Those who wish to participate should bring a pairing knife and a big bowl. Potato peelers will also receive an entrance ticket to the festival as a thanks for helping out.

The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road.

For a full list of the festival’s activities and more, click here.

