Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant.

Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Court documents say surveillance footage shows a male matching Smith’s description leaving a room on the second floor of the hotel and walking out of the building toward the Applebee’s on Alexis. Officers searched the area around Applebee’s and found a .40 caliber handgun. Officers also found .40 caliber shell casings in the hotel room where the victim was found.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.

