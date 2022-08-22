Birthday Club
Man’s body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg

Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday, August...
Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday, August 22.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Perrysburg, the body of an 88-year-old man was found in the water at the Maple Street boat launch around 2:30 p.m. Monday. She said there were no apparent signs of injury on him.

The road to the marina is currently blocked off.

Investigators are working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

