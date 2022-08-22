Man’s body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Perrysburg, the body of an 88-year-old man was found in the water at the Maple Street boat launch around 2:30 p.m. Monday. She said there were no apparent signs of injury on him.

The road to the marina is currently blocked off.

Investigators are working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.