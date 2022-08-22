Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty for man guilty of raping, torturing, killing 14-year-old girl

Whitaker was convicted of kidnapping, raping, torturing and killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze
Christopher Whitaker (Source: Ohio AG)
Christopher Whitaker (Source: Ohio AG)
By Sia Nyorkor and Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -19 News is learning more about the Ohio Supreme Court decision to keep the man who killed Alianna DeFreeze on death row.

Christopher Whitaker was sentenced to death in 2018 for kidnapping, raping and torturing the 14-year-old girl in a vacant home as she was on her way to school.

Judge sentences Christopher Whitaker to death in the murder of Alianna DeFreeze

Whitaker appealed the sentence and asked the court for life in prison instead but he was denied.

Man who killed Alianna Defreeze appeals death sentence

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley and Assistant Prosecutor Mahmoud Awadallah, who tried the case, told 19 News that despite Whitaker’s attempts to get off death row, he is ‘right where he belongs.’

There are 130 people on death row in Ohio.

Christopher Whitaker’s execution has been scheduled for July 2026 but Ohio has not executed an inmate since 2018. The state has not yet found a replacement for lethal injection drugs.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday, August...
Police identify body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg
Human trafficking case.
Reports: Three Toledo men arrested for sex trafficking a teenage girl
Toledo Police say Dajuan Smith shot his girlfriend in the head at the Quality Inn on Alexis...
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
Jermaine Jackson is facing two counts of Felonious Assault charges after police say he shot a...
Bond set for man accused in Avondale shooting
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted

Latest News

Three teens from Toledo were arrested during a statewide sweep called Operation Time's Up.
Three Toledoans arrested in sex sting
Snapchat
12-year-old arrested over Snapchat ‘threat’ featuring BB guns
Fremont police arrest 12-year-old over Snapchat post
Fremont police arrest 12-year-old over Snapchat post
Oshea Jones
Oshae Jones comments on arrest
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped