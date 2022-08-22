“Remembering our Fallen” exhibit to be displayed at Seneca East Local Schools

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Remembering out Fallen” exhibit will soon be on display at Seneca East Local Schools next month.

The exhibit will be on display from 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 through 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 13343 US 224 in Attica, Ohio. The exhibit reminds Americans of the sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while fighting for our country.

SELS says the national traveling exhibit features 34 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,200 fallen US military members since Sept. 11, 2001. The memorial was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 2017.

The Tribute Towers aim to recognize the service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed statewide or on overseas bases. They also aim to recognize the tragedy of PTSD while also featuring those who returned from war with PTSD and died by suicide

According to SELS, organizers are still asking for help in contacting Gold Star families so they can try to include every American who has died since Sept. 11, 2001 on The War on Terror. There is no cost and families are asked to visit this website to provide basic information and two photos of their fallen loved one.

“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions. “This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.