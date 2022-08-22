Reports: Three Toledo men arrested for sex trafficking a teenage girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo teenagers were arrested in Columbus for allegedly sex trafficking a teenage girl, according to reports.

Court records confirm that Lakei Darrington, Mic’khi Campbell, and Amarrieon Jackson are facing Trafficking in Persons charges.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the three 19-year-old men from Toledo were arrested Friday as part of Operation Time’s Up, a statewide human trafficking bust. Undercover detectives in Columbus identified a human trafficking victim getting out of a vehicle and found the suspects inside, the dispatch reports. Another human trafficking victim, who is an adult, was found in the car as well.

The underage victim was engaging in sex acts for $150 through “involuntary servitude,” the newspaper reports.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, 35 “johns” looking to buy sex, and 21 people looking to buy sex from minors, were arrested as part of Operation Time’s Up.

“On my watch, those who keep human traffickers in business are going to pay a price along with the traffickers themselves,” said Attorney General Yost. “My office, with the vital help of our many law enforcement partners, is committed to going after the demand side of this contemptible exploitation of vulnerable young women and girls.”

Yost’s office said trafficking victims were offered medical and social services from private agencies and nonprofits working with law enforcement in an effort to pull victims out of the “trafficking trap.”

Amarrieon Jackson, of Toledo, is facing a Trafficking in Persons charge for allegedly sex trafficking a teenage girl. (Franklin County jail)

Mic'khi Campbell, of Toledo, is facing a Trafficking in Persons charge for allegedly sex trafficking a teenage girl. (Franklin County jail)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.