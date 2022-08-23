Birthday Club
12-year-old arrested over Snapchat ‘threat’ featuring BB guns

12-year-old arrested over Snapchat 'threat' featuring BB guns
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A picture posted on online of three BB guns, the caption, “all the school supplies I need” led to the arrest of a 12-year-old juvenile.

According to Fremont Police, the child made the post Sunday on Snapchat. Two separate reports were made, and police confiscated the weapons.

The press release says the child’s parents were cooperating, and the juvenile will face consequences with the Fremont City School district.

Chief of Police Derek Wensinger added that parents should take the opportunity to talk with their children about the consequences of activity on social media.

