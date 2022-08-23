8/23: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

As advertised, it’s been a much calmer and sunnier week so far compared to the weekend. Highs will keep climbing a couple degrees at a time, to the upper-80s by Thursday -- nice and dry for Bash on the Bay. Friday will see a brief change with a few scattered PM storms to kick off German-American Festival, as highs are knocked down into the low-80s... but it won’t last long, as we’ll rebound to the low-90s by Sunday/Monday. Early next week is a bit of a wildcard so far, but more scattered storms are possibly Monday/Tuesday as humidity rises along with the heat.

