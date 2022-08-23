Birthday Club
8/23: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Dry for Bash on the Bay... and most of German-American Festival
Dry for Bash on the Bay tomorrow and Thursday, with just a few showers possible to kick off GAF. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
As advertised, it’s been a much calmer and sunnier week so far compared to the weekend. Highs will keep climbing a couple degrees at a time, to the upper-80s by Thursday -- nice and dry for Bash on the Bay. Friday will see a brief change with a few scattered PM storms to kick off German-American Festival, as highs are knocked down into the low-80s... but it won’t last long, as we’ll rebound to the low-90s by Sunday/Monday. Early next week is a bit of a wildcard so far, but more scattered storms are possibly Monday/Tuesday as humidity rises along with the heat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

