Arrest of three Toledoans in a sex sting a reminder of human trafficking issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the founder and Executive Director of Butterflies 15 heard three Toledo men were arrested during a statewide sex trafficking sting, she was not surprised.

“My thought was ‘It’s about time they’re getting these people,” said Tina Robinson. Her organization, located at 500 Madison in Toledo, works with women who are victims of human trafficking, which Robinson says remains a major issue in Toledo.

"On my watch, those who keep human traffickers in business are going to pay a price along with the traffickers themselves,” Yost said. pic.twitter.com/s2nM1wpS2I — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) August 22, 2022

“Toledo still has human trafficking very bad because of where we’re located, with the highways, with the trains and the buses, and the airport. So, there’s a lot of different avenues for them to be trafficked,” adds Robinson.

Butterflies 15 is located on the second floor of the Gardner Building at 500 Madison. That’s where you’ll find the B-Empowered Community Center, offering food, hygiene products, clothing, and help.

“I pray for these teens because they’ve been through this trauma at such an early age, and unless they are able to get counseling and positive people around them, it’ll haunt them the rest of their life,” said Robinson.

