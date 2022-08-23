Birthday Club
August 23rd Weather Forecast

Warming Up This Week, Turning Hot Early Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 80s. It will be a touch warmer and more muggy tomorrow. Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and a few storms are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. Friday will be in the low 80s. The weekend is expected to stay dry. Sunday will turn hot with a high around 90. Monday will be the hottest day of the forecast with a high in the low to middle 90s. The heat index could near 100. Storms are likely Monday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

