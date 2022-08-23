Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.

This visit to Sandusky on Aug, 25 is part of the Biden-Harris Building a Better America Tour that will see leaders from the Department fan out around the country to highlight 166 infrastructure projects that aim to modernize roads, bridges and more.

ODOT says these projects will help get people where they need to go more quickly, affordably and safely.

Secretary Buttigieg began the tour in Tampa on Tuesday and will be heading to five other states this week, including Ohio.

