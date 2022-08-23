Case Files: Grandmother asks community to stop solving murders in the streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the afternoon of March 10. 2021. Tavion Brown, 15, was near his own home on E. Central Avenue in Toledo near Elm when he was shot. Brown ran for help and someone nearby drove the teen to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and later died.

Darla Brown remembers the moment she heard her grandson lost his fight.

“I was so stuck and numb with pain- I didn’t even know how to comfort his parents,” says Brown.

Toledo Police detectives have no eyewitnesses, no video of the shooting and not a single tip was ever reported about the murder to Crime Stoppers.

Brown has lost two of children to gun violence and her grandson is the third. She is asking the community to work together to stop the gun violence.

“I want people to stop taking matters into their own hands and let’s let the police do the job they are paid to do,” says Brown.

This past year a record number of children in Lucas County lost their lives due to gunshots. With the number of murders stacking up and dozens of families just waiting for justice, Darla is praying for change, so that children like Tavion have a chance to live.

“Until we change the way we think and how we feel this is gonna keep happening and we are gonna keep having funerals for children. Every time this happens I cry. I cry for all these moms, brothers, sisters and children that will never get a chance. It’s sad. It’s sad that it’s come to this. It’s sad we don’t love anymore. - we need the love back in our community,” says Brown.

If you have any information about the murder of Tavion Brown, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

