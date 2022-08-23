Case Files: Mother makes push for answers in the homicide of Timothy Traynum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was June 23, 2017, Ronnell Ferrell dropped her son, Timothy Traynum, off on Toledo’s east side before heading to work. Later that night, she received a call that would change her life forever.

“I go from closing my eyes to seeing him smile to closing the coffin on my son, I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. I wouldn’t wish that on the parents of the person that killed my son,” says Ronnell Ferrell.

Traynum, 21, was shot and killed near Rogers and Earl street. Police investigated the crime but years later, there are still no leads.

Ferrell describes her son as quiet and funny. He was someone who loved to play football. Ronnell says she kept a close eye on her children growing up and did all should could to keep her children off the streets. The family moved from Texas to Toledo and Tim played football. After high school, he chose a path his mother tried to keep him from but Ferrell says her son was always seeking acceptance from the outside.

“I tried to make sure that my son was not part of that number. I did everything I thought I could do,” says Ferrell.

Toledo Police have not released any additional information about a possible motive for the crime and no witnessed are coming forward with tips. Ferrell says she knows there were people around when her son was shot and is urging anyone that was in the apartment complex before, after or during the murder to help police.

In addition to answers in her son’s death, Ferrell is calling on the community to support young adults so they avoid seeking acceptance on the streets.

“A lot of these people out here on the streets only feel love from the gang they in but if the community would give them a hand- they would feel the love,” says Ferrell.

If you have any information about the homicide of Timothy Traynum, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-111 by calling or texting in tips. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have an unsolved case that needs attention, contact casefiles@13abc.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.