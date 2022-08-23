Fulton Co. man accused of killing toddler enters not guilty plea

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fulton County man accused of killing a toddler pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges on Tuesday.

Court records show Devon Harris, 27, pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children on Tuesday, August 23. He’s facing charges after authorities say he caused the death of 3-year-old Gemma Thompson.

Wauseon Police say officers responded to a report of a child having seizures on August 2, 2022, and found the 3-year-old girl unresponsive. Hospital workers later told officers that her injuries were from trauma and physical abuse. Thompson died on August 4.

Police issued a warrant for Harris’ arrest on August 5. He turned himself into authorities on August 8.

He’s behind bars at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris is being held with no bond and is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 28.

