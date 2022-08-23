Local man’s story of love, loss and the healing power of a flower garden

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man who lost his wife of more than 60 years earlier this year has created a beautiful place in her memory. What he’s done is bringing happiness to a lot of others.

It may look like nothing more than a simple garden, but it is so much more. It has given Virgil “Dutch” Klotzner purpose and joy after the loss of his beloved wife.

Dutch has had a passion for flowers since he was a little boy, and he likes them all.

“I like everything from dandelions to hollyhocks and roses. Everybody likes flowers. I have yet to see anyone who can honestly turn down a flower,” Dutch said.

The love of his life also loved flowers.

”I can relate every flower I have to her in one form or another. The color, the texture, where it is planted,” Dutch said.

Dutch and Jane were married for 63 years. Dutch served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years. Jane also served in the Navy for more than a decade. And wherever the two lived, Dutch says there was always one constant.

“Every house we lived in the first thing I would do is have it landscaped so she could look out any window in any direction and find flowers,” Dutch said.

That tradition continued at StoryPoint Senior Living in Waterville. The two moved there in 2021 to be closer to family. The garden started with some potted flowers and grew from there.

“I plan on staying here the rest of my life and one of the things I wanted was flowers. I wouldn’t stay here without that and that’s a fact,” Dutch said.

Dutch lost the love of his life in March.

“I can’t think of a single second, or millisecond when I don’t have her on my mind.”

The garden helps him remember Jane. Amber Branham is the Life Enrichment Director at StoryPoint.

“In true Dutch form, his grieving, his sorrow and his happiness began to go into this garden,” said Branham. “So all the love he gave Jane came here. He spreads happiness all over our community by sharing his beautiful flowers.”

Amber first met Jane in an art class and the two became fast friends.

“It’s been a lot different without Jane,” Branham said. “It’s tough, but seeing the flowers is uplifting and inspiring.”

The garden Dutch built for Jane has cultivated a lot of happiness as he shares it with others.

“I sort of feel as I carry flowers around and pass them out people will feel better,” Dutch said.

Mission accomplished, Dutch.

“He makes 100 people smile in his wife’s name every day. What a beautiful gift,” Amber said.

