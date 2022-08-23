Moment of Science: Color Eyesight

Last week, we talked all about the eyeball, and how it takes in light... but it’s what happens between the back of your eye and your brain that gives life a splash of color.

*From rainbows to radios, you’ve seen this diagram a few times on this show, with visible light providing just a tiny sliver of the overall spectrum. Your brain does wonders with that sliver -- able to distinguish up to 10 million unique colors! The crazy part is, the human eye technically only sees three colors: red, green and blue.

*Here’s why: your “retina” is the coating on the inside of your eye toward the back, and light activates two types of cells (photoreceptors) there: rods and cones. Rods help you tell the difference between light and dark, and help you see a little better in a dark environment. Cones are what give you that rainbow connection, and there are three types... red, green and blue, although in truth, each of them detects a variety of wavelengths.

*The ratio is about 100 million rods to 7 million cones lining your retina... but even with those numbers, many people have color blindness. Males are about 16x more likely to be color-blind than females are. It’s mostly hereditary, and since males have one X chromosome and females have two, that extra provides a failsafe of sorts for women. Red-green color blindness is easily the most common, and chances are you’ve seen a “dot number” test like this before (try it and see what results you get). As with many things in life, it’s not absolute. This is simplified, but a lack of either red or green cones ends up making the world look fairly similar, in shades of yellows and blues... yet a lack of blue cones can leave everything looking like red or teal. Total color blindness -- “achromatism”, seeing the world in black in white, relying solely on those rods -- is much rarer, affecting 1 in every 30,000 people.

*The thing is, everyone perceives color just a little differently than anyone else. The optic nerve which sends those signals to your brain has over 1 million nerve fibers... it’s so complex and unique that we can’t do full eye transplants with our current technology.

*One last note: You can’t see ultraviolet light, but your retina can detect it. The kind of energy it puts out can damage our rods and cones, so we likely evolved and adapted to keep it out... a bit of self-preservation to help see the light in our lives.

