NWO7BCA to hold basketball coaching clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio District VII Basketball Coaches Association is holding a coaching clinic in September.

The clinic will take place on Sept. 22 from 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Lourdes University located at 6737 Convent Blvd. in Sylvania.

According to NDO7BCA, the clinic will be headlined by Ryan Pedon who is the men’s basketball coach at Illinois State University. Before ISU, Pedon was an assistant coach at Ohio State and the University of Toledo.

Pedon will teaching coaches about offensive actions, core values and red bird offensive structure.

The clinic will also feature Dennis Hopson who is the head men’s basketball coach at Lourdes University and played basketball for Bowsher High School and Ohio State.

Hopson will be running through gray wolf breakdown drills with the coaches.

NDO7BCA says the clinic for basketball coaches of all levels.

Registration for the clinic is as follows:

Pre-registration for D7 members NOD7BCA High School Coaches: $20 for one coach or $30 for entire HS coaching staff Middle School/AAU/CYO Coaches: $10 per coach or $20 for entire MS coaching staff

Pre-registration for non-D7 members High School Coaches: $30 for one coach or $60 for entire HS coaching staff Middle School/AAU/CYO Coaches: $20 per coach or $40 for entire MS coaching staff



NOD7BCA says the deadline to pre-register is Friday, Sept. 16.

If you can’t pre-register, there is also at-the-door registration and the cost is the following:

At-the-Door registration for D7 members High School Coaches: $30 for one coach or $40 for entire HS coaching staff Middle School/AAU/CYO Coaches: $20 for one coach or $30 for entire MS coaching staff

At-the-Door registration for non-D7 members High School Coaches: $40 for one coach or $70 for entire HS coaching staff Middle School/AAU/CYO Coaches: $30 for one coach or $45 for entire MS coaching staff



NOD7BCA says to bring exact change or check if registering at the door. Boys’ and girls’ coaching staffs should register separately.

Pre-registration forms for D7 members can be found here.

Pre-registration forms for non-D7 members can be found here.

For more information, contact Derek Sheridan at derek.sheridan44@gmail.com

