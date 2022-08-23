Birthday Club
ODC launches new opioid awareness campaign

“Recovery Within Reach” is designed to connect the general public with critical information...
"Recovery Within Reach" is designed to connect the general public with critical information about the economic impact of opioid addiction.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities launched a new opioid awareness campaign called “Recovery Within Reach” on Tuesday.

ODC says “Recovery Within Reach” is designed to train Ohio’s financial advisers and connect the general public with critical information about the economic impact of opioid addiction on families.

Individuals learn how and where to find treatment through a mapping system and will also be encouraged work with a licensed financial professional to address the cost of treatment.

“Substance use disorder knows no age group, demographic or income category, which is why our administration made a commitment to all Ohioans to invest in the battle against opioids,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio is leading the way in innovative ways to reach families dealing with addiction and ‘Recovery Within Reach’ is another tool in our toolbox.”

According to ODC, more than a third of financial advisers report having clients struggling with the costs of opioid addiction and rehabilitation.

A statewide survey of financial advisers revealed:

  • Financial advisers may not know when their clients are financially suffering from addiction; only 56.5% received direct communication from clients impacted by opioid misuse/addiction.
  • Financial advisers believe just 1% of their clients have had finances affected by opioid addiction
  • Only 10% of advisers report ever completing a training program to help clients impacted by opioid use disorder; however, 74% would consider participating in opioid-related training.
  • The median financial impact of opioid misuse/addiction was estimated to be approximately $35,000 per client per year.

“Opioid addiction represents a massive financial risk to clients and their families,” said Andrea Seidt, Ohio Securities Commissioner. “The goal is for trusted financial advisers to be another line of defense because treatment access and cost should never be barriers to recovery.”

“Recovery Within Reach” also has a new public service announcement that will be shown on television stations throughout Ohio as well as radio and digital ads on websites. The PSA includes resources for financial advisers, community partners and the public.

“People are reluctant to talk about OUDs with anyone, let alone financial advisers,” said Lori Eisel, President of Arcadia Financial Partners. “Families don’t need to jeopardize their own financial security to access treatment and care for their loved ones. With this new initiative, financial advisers will gain awareness and knowledge to help clients learn about available treatment options and how best to access them.”

“Recovery Within Reach” has created a treatment locator which allows families to find treatment facilities nearby with a variety of payment options that make recovery more accessible.

To learn more information about the campaign, click here.

