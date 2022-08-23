Birthday Club
Over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo found at scene of Ohio police-involved shooting

File: Ohio BCI
File: Ohio BCI(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said more than 1,000 firearms were discovered during the search of a Knox County property where a recent deadly officer-involved shooting took place.

The fatal officer-involved incident took place after an hours-long standoff with 56-year-old Randy Wilhelm and 53-year-old Bradley Wilhelm, according to the attorney general’s office.

Additional details: 2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff

Police and law enforcement initially responded to Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Aug. 20 to execute a search warrant for the seizure of firearms on the property.

During the search of the property, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition.

Officials said the majority of the confiscated guns were sporting shotguns and hunting-caliber rifles.

Additional information from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Knox County is located approximately 30 miles Southeast of Mansfield.

