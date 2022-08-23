Rossford parents are still upset over school bus route change

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc first told you about some Rossford school parents who were upset about a bus route change in the Friendly Village neighborhood a few weeks ago. Now that the school year has started, parents say their fears have been realized.

In previous years kids were picked up behind the Friendly Village clubhouses by the mailboxes which is a good distance from Tracy and Oregon Roads. Now that kids are getting on the bus on the main roads, parents say they’ve witnessed safety issues.

“Last Friday as kids were coming out to Tracy Road to get on the bus, the bus had stopped, let out its sign, and multiple cars sped by. That was our biggest fear,” said Rossford parent Jacob McMillin.

Tracy Road is a two-lane highway, meaning every driver on the road must stop for the bus. The other pickup spot, Oregon Road, is a three-lane highway. All cars must stop on that road as well when the bus stops.

Another Rossford parent, Mckenzie Dray, said the bus route change didn’t bother her until she started hearing cars were going around the stopped buses.

“I’m okay with it, it’s just people don’t stop their cars. They try to go around and that’s what’s causing all the drama, just not following the rules,” said Dray.

McMillin said he’s not taking any more chances: “We have been forced to take our child’s right and privilege to ride the bus with her friends away from her because we are in fear for her safety.”

The parents say they are confused as to why the bus stop was moved in the first place. Parent Jeff Anderson said he wishes the kids were still picked up by the mailboxes.

“There’s no traffic. The only thing I’ve seen is because the kids run back and forth, but then again the speed limit is only 15 miles per hour. Buses should be able to do that too,” said Anderson.

Rossford Schools released a statement to 13abc saying in part that “the site conditions and proposed changes were evaluated by Rossford and Perrysburg Township police before being implemented this school year.” The district also stated that safety is among its top priority.

But these parents are not budging.

“They say that these are the safest spots for these kids to be picked up, but as you can see we’ve got dump trucks and semis coming out of Chrysler,” said McMillin. “Nobody wants to stop for the bus anymore.”

Also in that statement, Rossford Schools says it will continue to monitor these bus stops and changes can be made if necessary. But the district reiterated that these bus route changes are for the safety of the students.

