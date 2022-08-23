Birthday Club
Roundabout construction at Angola and King begins August 29

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection at Angola Road and King Road will close Monday August 29 for the construction of a roundabout intersection.

The project is expected to last 45 days.

For detours, drivers are asked route will be:

Centennial Road from Angola Road to Hill Avenue

Hill Avenue from Centennial Road to McCord Road

McCord Road from Hill Avenue to Angola Road

Questions in regard to the project may be directed to the Lucas County Engineer’s Office at (419) 213-2860.

