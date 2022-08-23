Sylvania Schools approves 2022-2023 School Bus Stop Plan, amid mediation talks regarding Transportation Plan lawsuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania School District continues to iron out the details of what transportation for this academic year will be.

During a school board meeting on Monday, board members approved the district’s 2022 to 2023 bus stop plan. However, according to a district official, the transportation plan could be subjected to change as the district awaits the outcome of mediation talks. The mediation was prompted by two private school parents who object to the newly approved transportation plan.

Superintendent of Sylvania Schools Dr. Veronica Motley said the district is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

“We’ve had to do some things differently. We are committed as a district to continue to provide transportation for all of our students, all 4,500 of them. However, the caveat is we have less drivers,” she said.

“What we’re trying to do is work with what we have to continue to provide consistent and reliable transportation that is safe for all of our students in Sylvania regardless of if they go to a public school or community non-public school,” Dr. Motley added.

During the meeting, parents raised concerns about earlier drop-off and pick-up times. In addition, parents are concerned about their younger students riding with high schoolers as well as having students transfer busses to get to school.

A local mother said she has opted out of bussing for both her five and eight-year-old.

" I’ve decided not to send my kids on the bus this year, even though they desperately want to take it and they took it last year. I now have kindergarten in school and I just don’t feel comfortable sending them on a bus. First of all leaving that early in the morning, second about having to transfer schools, and then I’ve heard from other families that they were being dropped off before school starts,” said Granger.

Dr. Motley said parents with questions can reach out to the school offices with any questions. Due to the shortage of bus drivers, some staff members are filling in and driving, so they may not answer, but will get back to you.

According to 13abc’s media partners The Blade, a Lucas County Pleas Judge ordered that the district draft a alternative plan by Friday,

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.