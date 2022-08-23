Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV.

The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video

“He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on it,” said the victim.

The theft was caught on a home surveillance video. It has the Sylvania Township family on edge. The victim asked to remain anonymous to protect his family.

The video shows a green or teal Dodge truck back into the victim’s driveway. The suspect cuts the lock off the trailer. He tries hooking up the trailer to his truck but appears to have trouble. He then walks toward the victim’s garage and smashes the window to the garage entry door. Seconds later you see the suspect leaving with a black bag and a floor jack to lift up the trailer. The victim told 13abc he believes the suspect followed him and was watching him.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue sweat pants, black facial covering, and black gloves. If you have any information on the stolen trailer or ATV call the Sylvania Township police department.

