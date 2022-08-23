Birthday Club
Toledo man arrested, accused of shooting woman at party

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman at a party this summer.

According to court documents, Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after a shooting that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital in June.

It happened in the 600 block of Greene Street in Toledo on June 26, 2022. Police at the scene told 13abc the woman was shot when an argument broke out at a party.

Court documents say the victim suffered a bullet wound to her torso.

A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.(WTVG)
Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after police say he shot a 33-year-old...
Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after police say he shot a 33-year-old woman at a party on Greene Street on June 26, 2022.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

Moment of Science: Color Eyesight