TPD attempting to identify suspects in alleged assault, robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify suspects in an alleged assault and robbery.

According to police, the incident took place in the 3400 block of Rushland Ave. on August 18.

An incident report states that law enforcement met the 44-year-old victim at a hospital. The victim told officers that he was walking in the area of Monroe Street and Wendover Drive when he was assaulted by multiple unknown men.

The victim recalled being knocked down to the ground where he was punched several times. While down, he said the suspects reached into his pocket and stole his phone and cash.

The suspects were last seen wearing all black.

If you have any information call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

