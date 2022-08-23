Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said.

According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into a fight at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air and fled the scene. No one was injured.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., shortly after school dismissal time. TPS said most students were already gone at that time but those who remained on school grounds were told to stay in the building for a temporary lockdown until Toledo Police were able to clear the scene.

It’s unclear at this time whether police were able to catch up to the person who fired the gun. This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday, August...
Police identify body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg
Human trafficking case.
Reports: Three Toledo men arrested for sex trafficking a teenage girl
Toledo Police say Dajuan Smith shot his girlfriend in the head at the Quality Inn on Alexis...
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive...
Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped

Latest News

Dry for Bash on the Bay tomorrow and Thursday, with just a few showers possible to kick off...
8/23: Dan's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Homelessness is a national problem that more leaders are trying to find an answer to.
13abc Big Story: Homelessness and how organizations are trying to help
Nationally 40% of students are people of color however only 8% of teachers are of color.
Building Better Schools: Promoting Diversity in Teaching
The clinic will take place on Sept. 22 from 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Lourdes University...
NWO7BCA to hold basketball coaching clinic