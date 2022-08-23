TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said.

According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into a fight at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air and fled the scene. No one was injured.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., shortly after school dismissal time. TPS said most students were already gone at that time but those who remained on school grounds were told to stay in the building for a temporary lockdown until Toledo Police were able to clear the scene.

It’s unclear at this time whether police were able to catch up to the person who fired the gun. This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

