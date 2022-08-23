UT celebrating 150 years with Founder’s Day events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The University of Toledo is holding a commemorative Founder’s Day in October to celebrate 150 years.

Founder’s Day aims to recognize the historic milestones, achievements and positive impact of the University since its founding in 1872. and will include a barbecue on both UT campuses for faculty, staff and students.

The event will take place on Oct. 12 and will include a barbecue on both UT campuses for students, staff and faculty.

UT says the Toledo Community is also invited to enjoy live concerts and entertainment, special exhibits at the Carlson Library and a fireworks display. The community is also invited to

“This milestone birthday celebration is an opportunity for the entire Rocket community – near and far – to come together for the betterment of our beloved University,” said William Pierce, associate vice president of alumni engagement and annual giving.

According to UT, a new website has been created for the event and features institutional history, alumni pictures, sesquicentennial events and more.

Members of the Rocket community can share their personal UT stories in honor of the celebration by using the hashtag #UToledo150

UT says the celebration will also include special commemorative merchandise that is on sale online. The University of Toledo Press is also offering a special edition book outlining 150 years of Rocket history. The book will be available later this fall.

“This is a special year for our University granting us all the opportunity to reflect on our unique history and celebrate the accomplishments of those who came before us,” said Dr. Gregory Postel, UToledo president. “But just as important, it is an opportunity for us to collectively look forward at UToledo’s bright future and share our dreams for the next generations of Rockets.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.