Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman charged after trash, human feces found throughout home with 3 children, police say

A woman has been charged after officers found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – A woman has been charged after officers said they found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a well-being check, where they found a 1-year-old and a 13-year-old in the home with no supervision.

In the home, officers said there was “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food throughout the house, human fecal matter on the floors, and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen.”

Both children were “extremely dirty,” and officers said the 1-year-old had on a diaper that was “so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days.”

A third child who arrived at the home with 43-year-old Jenny Taylor also said he lived there.

Taylor has been charged with three counts of child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday, August...
Police identify body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg
Human trafficking case.
Reports: Three Toledo men arrested for sex trafficking a teenage girl
Toledo Police say Dajuan Smith shot his girlfriend in the head at the Quality Inn on Alexis...
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive...
Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen
Jermaine Jackson is facing two counts of Felonious Assault charges after police say he shot a...
Bond set for man accused in Avondale shooting

Latest News

Sister Jean celebrated turning 103 on Sunday.
Loyola University’s Sister Jean turns 103
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax
Loyola University's Sister Jean turns 103
Roundabout Sign
Roundabout construction at Angola and King begins August 29