Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

$1000 grants available for students with disabilities

Juvenile fiction section
Juvenile fiction section(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities.

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.

“Higher education and a successful future should be available for all students,” said Governor DeWine. “By supporting college students with disabilities through services from OOD and its partners, they are afforded a greater opportunity of success as they transition from academic life to in-demand careers.”

Beginning with support in the state’s budget in 2019, OOD launched Ohio College2Careers to ensure students with disabilities have the support they need to complete their degree and/or credential, earn higher wages, and meet the demands of tomorrow’s labor market.

To qualify for financial support from OOD, college students with disabilities must apply and be eligible for OOD services. The student and family must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form. OOD will support eligible students with disabilities, in two-year, four-year, and graduate school programs, with up to $1,000 while participating in OOD services, distributed evenly each academic term of this school year, toward tuition or educational expenses regardless of the student’s financial status.

“The financial award is just one of many ways we can support college students with disabilities,” explained Kevin L. Miller, OOD Director. “We look forward to offering career guidance and helping students with disabilities overcome any barriers through technology, tools, resources, and connection to a large network of employer partners.”

“I often say that when it comes to postsecondary education, Ohio’s colleges and universities offer a diversity of opportunity, and that means opportunity for all students,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “This additional support, along with the Ohio College2Careers program, helps to ensure that students with disabilities can continue forward to a successful future.”

OOD vocational rehabilitation counselors assist students with disabilities with career exploration and counseling, assistive technology, resume and interview preparation, and job placement. Staff with OOD’s business relations team connect college students with disabilities to internship and permanent employment opportunities.

To get started, students with disabilities can visit OODWorks.com to explore vocational rehabilitation, take a self-assessment, and apply for services.

OOD is the state agency responsible for empowering Ohioans with disabilities through employment, disability determinations, and independence. OOD.Ohio.gov

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after police say he shot a 33-year-old...
Toledo man arrested, accused of shooting woman at party

Latest News

August 24th Weather Forecast
August 24th Weather Forecast
BREAKING NEWS: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan
Officials are working to help keep students safe at school amid the Monkeypox outbreak.
Back to School: Handling Monkeypox at school
As students head back to school, officials remind drivers to be smart when driving around...
Back to School: Driving safely with school buses