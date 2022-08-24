13abc Poll: Do you agree with Biden’s plan on student loan forgiveness?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness on Wednesday.

The administration plans to cancel $10,000 in student debt for some eligible borrowers and up to an additional $10,000 for eligible Pell Grant recipients. He also announced the loan payment pause has been extended through the end of the year and that borrowers can cap repayments at 5% of your monthly income.

