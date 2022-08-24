Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/24: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Scattered t-showers later Thursday into Friday, then dry this weekend.
8/24: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. THURSDAY: Lots of sun early on, then increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and perhaps a t-storm will be possible from the evening into the overnight. FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and a few showers and storms around. EXTENDED: Sunny on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs getting back up to 90. Some sun early Monday, highs near 90. Then, showers and thunderstorms fire up Monday afternoon and evening, and that chance will continue into Tuesday when highs will be in the upper 80s. A lingering shower possible Wednesday, highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause

Latest News

8/24: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
8/24: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
August 24th Weather Forecast
August 24th Weather Forecast
Calm This Week, Hot & Stormy Early Next Week
August 24th Weather Forecast
August 24th Weather Forecast
August 24th Weather Forecast