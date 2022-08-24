8/24: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. THURSDAY: Lots of sun early on, then increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and perhaps a t-storm will be possible from the evening into the overnight. FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and a few showers and storms around. EXTENDED: Sunny on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs getting back up to 90. Some sun early Monday, highs near 90. Then, showers and thunderstorms fire up Monday afternoon and evening, and that chance will continue into Tuesday when highs will be in the upper 80s. A lingering shower possible Wednesday, highs in the low 80s.

