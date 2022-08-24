Adrian Police investigating arson at charity building

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe set fire to the Associated Charities of Lenawee County building Wednesday morning.

Adrian Police said the person broke out a window and tossed a burning container of gasoline inside the structure, located on the 200 block of S. Tecumseh Street.

Investigators believe they captured images of the suspect on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Leslie Keane at the Adrian Police Department, 517-264-4808 or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

Associated Charities of Lenawee County said they were closed due to the fire.

