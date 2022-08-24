Birthday Club
August 24th Weather Forecast

Calm This Week, Hot & Stormy Early Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. Patchy fog is possible tonight with a low in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase on Thursday with more humidity. Highs will be in the middle 80s. A few showers or a thunderstorm could develop Thursday night into early Friday. Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the low 80s. Sunday and Monday will be hotter with highs around 90. Showers and storms are likely late Monday into Tuesday. Late next week is expected to be much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

