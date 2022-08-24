Cherry Street Mission Ministries & Unison Health team up to fight chronic homelessness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just over a year ago, Cherry Street Mission Ministries and Unison Health came together to create housing for people facing chronic homelessness.

The newest project is called Caleb House and it’s bridging the gap between living in a homeless shelter and living completely independently.

Four people can live in Caleb House at a time, and each person gets their own bedroom. Cherry Street Mission leaders say residents cook, clean, and even cut their own grass. The goal is to get these residents ready to live on their own without any assistance from the shelter.

“We’re really focused on creating self-sufficiency in the community, and in order to have self-sufficiency there needs to be a place where folks can build independent living skills,” said Savannah Rayford, the Vice President of Programs and Services at Cherry Street.

A wide array of circumstances can lead someone to seek shelter at Cherry Street. Rayford said, “It could be criminal backgrounds, it could be a previous eviction record and so folks can get stuck at Cherry Street longer than what they had planned or anticipated.”

That is exactly what happened to Bill. He said some poor life choices led him to the shelter.

“I never in a million years expected to be at the shelter for four-and-a-half or five years,” Bill said he is working hard to finish his degree, secure a job and housing of his own. Amid his desire to transition from the shelter, Bill moved into Caleb House just three weeks ago.

For the first time in years, he has his own bedroom and can cook for himself. He said this freedom has allowed him to really picture a life after homelessness.

“Caleb House gives you the ability to set those goals on your own terms and do your own thing,” said Bill. “I’m in school full-time so it gives me the ability to concentrate more on homework and stuff like that without having a bunch of people around.”

Bill is set to graduate later this year with a bachelor’s in game design. Once he graduates, he looks forward to starting a job doing something he loves and living on his own for the first time in years. He said he’s able to build these life skills because of Caleb House.

