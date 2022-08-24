Birthday Club
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday.

Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday.

In addition, the judge ordered Hearn’s driver’s license to be suspended for three years.

On August 1, 2021, Hearn allegedly told police he was returning from a boxing match in Columbus when he crashed his vehicle after turning off Collingwood onto Dorr Street.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Hearn told officers that he was distracted by a conversation with passengers when he tried to swerve to avoid Frais.

Hearn Jr. changed his plea and was convicted of failure to stop on August 2, 2021.

