Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond

Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Hundreds of tiny jellyfish are living in the pond at a park in Kentucky, officials said.

According to authorities, the peach blossom jellyfish are about the size of a contact lens and can be seen pulsing up and down inside of the pondwater, WAVE reported.

Liz Winlock, project manager with Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said the jellyfish could have come into the area by dropping in from plant materials or from other animals.

She said the peach blossom jellyfish have been seen in around Louisville, Kentucky, since the late 1970s but hadn’t been seen inside the parks until now.

“It’s your chance to see something unique, and helps people interact with the park,” Winlock said.

While the jellyfish are a non-native species to the area, Winlock said their presence are not being seen on other plants and animals within the area.

The jellyfish can sting, but because of their size, their stinging cells would not be able to penetrate a person’s skin.

Winlock said the jellyfish will likely remain inside the pond until it gets colder, or if native animals like birds or turtles take them away or eat them.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after police say he shot a 33-year-old...
Toledo man arrested, accused of shooting woman at party

Latest News

Officials are working to help keep students safe at school amid the Monkeypox outbreak.
Back to School: Handling Monkeypox at school
As students head back to school, officials remind drivers to be smart when driving around...
Back to School: Driving safely with school buses
Washington Local Schools will be offering free breakfast to students this upcoming school year.
Back to School: WLS to offer free breakfast
Back to School: Schools facing staffing shortages
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients