Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
Officials found the body of an elderly man in the Maumee River in Perrysburg on Monday, August...
Police identify body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg
Human trafficking case.
Reports: Three Toledo men arrested for sex trafficking a teenage girl
Toledo Police say Dajuan Smith shot his girlfriend in the head at the Quality Inn on Alexis...
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped

Latest News

The Green Bears of Ottawa Hills are bracing for a referee shortage and running an option of...
Thursday Night Lights? Referee shortage has some teams running an option
U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, candidate in the Oklahoma Republican Primary runoff election for...
Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma
FILE - New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and...
US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain