Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident.(franky242 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho (Gray News) – A man in Idaho died after he was run over by a tractor in what officials are calling a tragic accident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 58-year-old John Winegar in a cultivated field.

Officials said Winegar had been run over by his own tractor and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details but said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
Oshae Jones says that her arrest was unjust and demands for the charges to be dropped.
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after police say he shot a 33-year-old...
Toledo man arrested, accused of shooting woman at party

Latest News

Officials are working to help keep students safe at school amid the Monkeypox outbreak.
Back to School: Handling Monkeypox at school
As students head back to school, officials remind drivers to be smart when driving around...
Back to School: Driving safely with school buses
Washington Local Schools will be offering free breakfast to students this upcoming school year.
Back to School: WLS to offer free breakfast
Back to School: Schools facing staffing shortages
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients