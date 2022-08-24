Birthday Club
Michigan DNR: earn $100 by picking red pine cones

DNR is accepting cones based on their freshness, proper storage and most of all – the right...
DNR is accepting cones based on their freshness, proper storage and most of all – the right species.(Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the month of September, you can get paid to pick red pine cones and turn them in to help replant Michigan forests.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says from Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, where red pines are most abundant. A bushel of red pine cones will earn you $100.

DNR is collecting cones based on their freshness, proper storage and most of all – the right species. Old cones or the wrong species of cone won’t be accepted.

According to DNR, you should come prepared for the outdoors and expect to be in the woods for a while. A bushel is approximately two 5-gallon buckets.

To be paid for your collected cones, register as a vendor in the DNR’s online system.

