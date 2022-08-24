New video shows moments leading up to Oshae Jones’ arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-team obtained exclusive video showing the moments leading up to the arrest of Olympic bronze medalist and Toledoan Oshae Jones. It comes after her lawyers asked the City of Toledo for an apology and a dismissal of the charges against her.

You can watch the videos from Jones in full below. WARNING: Some of the videos contain explicit language.

The new video provided by Jones’ lawyers is only part of the story. 13abc has requested additional information and body/dash camera footage from Toledo Police but they are not releasing it as the open Internal Affairs investigation continues.

Jones was arrested around 4:00 a.m. on July 31 outside her home on Lawrence Ave. in Toledo. The video shows an officer kicking her front door, which Jones’ lawyers said woke her up that day.

“She hears a banging – boom boom boom – which we now know was one of the officers who was kicking the door,” said John Bey, one of Jones’ lawyers.

A police affidavit said officers were there to break up what they called a “large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct.”

We’re told the 2020 Olympic Welterweight boxing bronze medalist came downstairs.

“By the time she got down there, by the time she gets dressed and out of the bed and comes to see what this banging and commotion is... everyone’s already been arrested,” Bey said.

That’s when Jones asked for officers’ badge numbers. Then she was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“There was absolutely no de-escalation. If anything, there was escalation from the officer,” Bey said. “She is the same national figure that she was two weeks ago, three weeks ago, four weeks ago that she has been her entire life. Trouble was brought to her door step.”

We’re told the Internal Affairs investigation is allowed to take 100 days but more time can be requested. Jones is due back in court next Tuesday – the same day her lawyers asked for an apology and dismissal by.

