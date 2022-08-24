Birthday Club
Thursday Night Lights? Referee shortage has some teams running an option

Ottawa Hills will host Evergreen Thursday, Sept. 1, to ensure they will have enough officials
The Green Bears of Ottawa Hills are bracing for a referee shortage and running an option of...
The Green Bears of Ottawa Hills are bracing for a referee shortage and running an option of playing on a Thursday night.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Football Friday is a high school tradition. Next week in Ottawa Hills, Friday Night Lights will shine on a Thursday. Green Bears Head Coach Chris Hardman says Evergreen High school agreed to play at Ottawa Hills Thursday, September 1st, because that was the only way to secure referees for the game.

“It’s pretty simple. If your team goes out to the field and there aren’t officials, umpires, referees, there is no game,” said Hardman.

The trouble is: there are simply not enough refs to go around.

“We’re down in officials. There’s games that need to be covered,” explains Mark Kuhn, a New Officials Instructor for the Northwest District Football Officials Association. “I think that everybody thought that this was coming a few years down the road. I think COVID accelerated everything.”

The referee shortage is spilling over to every fall sport, including soccer and lacrosse. Kuhn explains the organization in charge is trying to get more people to sign up by making changes, including increasing pay. Refs can make 70 to 85 bucks a game. Plus, the training is now all online and accelerated, so you could start later this season.

“We just need people. Just come out, and I think a lot of people, if they come out, and they would understand what officials do, what we’re actually part of, it would be helpful,” adds Kuhn.

If you’re interested in becoming a referee, you can find the information at this link: https://www.ndfoa.com/

