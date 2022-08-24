Video: I-71 police chase, aftermath from man’s attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released video is showing the moments a 42-year-old man led law enforcement on a chase after his failed attempt at breaking into Cincinnati FBI headquarters on Aug. 11.

Ricky Shiffer, 42, was armed with a nail gun and AR-15-style-rifle when he went to the FBI office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 and tried to break in, according to initial emergency communication reports.

An alarm went off, prompting armed FBI agents to respond and the suspect fled onto northbound Interstate 71.

Eventually, a chase ensued and gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and Shiffer.

A standoff lasted for hours before Shiffer died.

An FBI Cincinnati statement called the incident an “agent-involved shooting.”

