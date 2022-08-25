Birthday Club
8/25: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Few showers tonight; dry for German-American Fest
A few showers are possible overnight, but it's looking dry for the weekend... and sizzling by Sunday! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A few showers are possible tonight through Friday morning, though weekend events such as German-American Festival ought to stay dry the entire time -- with low humidity as an added bonus Saturday. Sunday will be sizzling once again at or near 90F -- same with Monday, though rain chances spike as we enter next work week and continue into Tuesday. The system responsible for those showers will also usher in cooler air in the low-80s, and maybe even 70s, for highs from Wednesday onward.

