8/25: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A few showers are possible tonight through Friday morning, though weekend events such as German-American Festival ought to stay dry the entire time -- with low humidity as an added bonus Saturday. Sunday will be sizzling once again at or near 90F -- same with Monday, though rain chances spike as we enter next work week and continue into Tuesday. The system responsible for those showers will also usher in cooler air in the low-80s, and maybe even 70s, for highs from Wednesday onward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.