August 25th Weather Forecast

Dry Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and muggy today with a high in the middle 80s. A few showers are possible tonight into early Friday. The humidity will drop late Friday afternoon and evening. Saturday will bring lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s with low humidity, but the heat rapidly returns on Sunday and Monday with highs near 90. Showers and storms are likely late Monday and Tuesday.

